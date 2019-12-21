Mahira Khan rings in 35th birthday, celebs shower love

It is Mahira Khan’s birthday today and the actress has been receiving an abundance of love from her friends in the film and TV industry.

The Humsafar starlet has risen to the pinnacle of success ever since she set foot in the showbiz world, with her numerous global outings contributing massively in her worldwide acclaim.

Mahira, on Saturday, 21st December, 2020 has turned 35 years’ old and already has been on the fore of representing Pakistan on various international avenues.



In 2018, the star made her much-awaited debut at the Cannes Film Festival after which her fame skyrocketed by leaps and bounds.

She even represented a fashion brand at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week wherein she rubbed shoulders with international icons like Lebanese actress Daniella Rahme and Helen Mirren.

It was only recently that Mahira Khan made it to the list of 'Asia's Sexiest Women of 2019' beating Indian actress Priyanka Chopra.

