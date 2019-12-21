close
Sat Dec 21, 2019
Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner secretly get married, expecting first child

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner secretly get married, expecting first child

Canadian actor Joshua Jackson and British model Jodie Turner-Smith have secretly tied the knot and are expecting their first baby, according to media reports.

Circulating news suggests that the Dawson’s Creek star, 41 and British model, 33 have gotten married recently.

The Sun reported that the couple, who started dating last year, obtained marriage license in Beverly Hills in August. They made their relationship official in the same month on Instagram.

In the meantime,the  US Weekly reported that Jodie Turner-Smith was expecting her first baby with husband Joshua.

Citing sources, it also reported that the couple have already tied the knot.

Earlier, Jackson parted ways with ex Diane Kruger in 2016 after 10 years together.

