Jibran Nasir, Mansha Pasha to officially get engaged on Sunday

Social media users have put on their party hats as news went rife of Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha and acclaimed rights activist Jibran Nasir soon taking the plunge and getting engaged on Sunday.

A representative of the 32-year-old lawyer and civil rights activist affirmed the news making rounds on the internet of him popping the big question in front of the Laal Kabootar star.

It was further revealed that the official engagement ceremony of the couple is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 22, 2019 while the two plan on tying the knot next year.

Sources confirmed that the two will be engaged during a day-light ceremony that will be hosted at a local hotel in Karachi on Sunday.

The social rights activist also confirmed that the rumours rife on social media had been spread by his friends.