Sat Dec 21, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 21, 2019

Watch all the best Christmas movies on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and Hallmark

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 21, 2019

As the Christmas month falls, the celebrations gear up to make the event more exciting and full of fun. Most of the people turn on the TV to watch their favourite Christmas movies, as Netflix/Amazon/Disney+ and the Hallmark Channel never seem to stop showing movies to entertain the the celebrators.

The Christmas brings a lots of bliss along with it. It's time to break out the eggnog and watch all the best Christmas movies on Netflix.

Here's the list of  favourite Christmas movies:

1. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

2. A Very Murray Christmas (2015)

3. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018)

5. Klaus (2019)

6. The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

7. The Grinch (2018)

8. Let It Snow (2019)

9. The Knight Before Christmas (2019)

10. Christmas With the Kranks (2004)

11.  It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

12.  Christmas Vacation (1989)

13.  The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

14.  Elf (2003)

15.  Scrooged (1988)

16.  The Holiday

17.   Christmas with the Coopers

18.  Nativity!

19.  The Night Before

20. Paddington


