Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato unite with Scooter Braun against Taylor Swift?

Justin Bieber along with wife, Hailey Baldwin and Demi Lovato were seen paying a visit to Scooter Braun on Wednesday, amidst the controversial campaign launched by Taylor Swift against him.



The trio’s reunion at the Los Angeles church with Scooter seemed more than just a casual meet-up, especially when he faces immense backlash from Taylor’s campaign launched right at the Billboard event.

The Lover hit-maker had claimed that neither Scooter nor anyone from the company ever came to her before buying her record label. Whereas Scooter is determined that he had offered the singer to discuss the matter but she never accepted it.

Despite the fiasco, the singers reached out to extend support as Justin Bieber singer also hugged the infamous manager.

The two-time Grammy award nominee, Demi was also seen donning a bright smile flaunting thumbs up for Scooter.