Farhan Akhtar posts a clarification for using wrong map of India in CAA tweet

Farhan Akhtar after prompting the public to tkae action against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) came forth issuing an apology for tweeting the "incorrect" map of India.

The Sky Is Pink actor apologized for overlooking the "mistake" in his tweet regarding the "inaccurate" map of the country. However, Farhan made it clear that he still stands by his call to protest against the move by the Indian government.

“The time to protest on social media alone is over,” he had said earlier in a tweet.

Posting the clarification, the 45-year-old screenwriter said: "I recently posted a message about a protest meeting on December 19th with the repost of a graphic about the meeting. While I stand by the text, I have only just noticed that the map of India on the graphic is inaccurate. Every inch and part of Kashmir is a part of India and I reject the inaccurate map. I regret not noticing this earlier. My sincere apologies for the oversight."

The actor, calling out the supporter, had announced that he will attend a protest on Thursday at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai