Thu Dec 19, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 19, 2019

Angelina Jolie stops daughter Shiloh from spending holidays with Brad Pitt

Thu, Dec 19, 2019

Angelina Jolie's family once again came under the press's radar after it was revealed that her daughter's plan of spending Christmas time with her dad were canceled. An inside source provided the media with details regarding the issue and shed some light into internal family dynamics. 

The inside source stated, “Brad says even Ange agreed it was his turn this time. But once again she’s pulled the rug out from under him, saying it’d be unsettling for the rest of the family."

The intel also stated that Pitt and his daughter are extremely close and spoke daily over FaceTime, counting down the days till Christmas when they could spend time together.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Pitt planned to let his daughter meet some of his closest friends at Christmas time, including ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and rumoured girlfriend Alia Shawkat. 


