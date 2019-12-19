Justin Timberlake faces wrath for being flirty on Jessica Biel’s photo after cheating on her

Justin Timberlake after getting embroiled in a cheating scandal with costar Alisha Wainwright is now facing the wrath of netizens and fans of his wife Jessica Biel.

The singer and actor after issuing a public apology to his wife earlier on Instagram, is trying to make amends and get back in her good books as well as make their relationship in public better again.

He had recently dropped a multiple heart emojis below Jessica’s Instagram post which led to him facing quite a lot of flak and had drawn angry fans towards him who accused him of trying hard to clear his name.

“Somebody is feeling guilty,” said one fan while another added: “How about a mature comment that actually shows you love her like You’re gorgeous or I love you so much. Emojis only is immature and while it shows lust for her looks, it's not endearing.”

However, in the midst of the gigantic pile of criticism, the couple did receive a handful of positive messages from fans as well who cheered them on and reminded Justin that ‘to err is human.’

“You are a beautiful couple stay strong,” one wrote. “We all make mistakes. We live and we learn. Just don't do it again lol,” added another.

“Get a life they are married with a child your opinions don't matter,” one more user chimed in.

Justin Timberlake had grabbed headlines earlier when he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans. After intense public scrutiny, the Cry Me A River singer had to issue a public apology to his wife Jessica Biel where he termed the entire episode a “lapse of judgement.”