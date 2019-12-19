Deepika Padukone's team decides to cancel 'Chhapaak' promotions in Delhi for CAA protesters

To the surprise of many, Deepika Padukone revealed that she and the film's team have decided to halt all promotional activities in Delhi for Chhapaak, due to the political unrest caused by protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019.



On day two of Agenda AajTak 2019, Deepika was a speaker. At that time she and director Meghna Gulzar informed audiences that they will not be attending future events in Delhi.

They both went on to say, "We believe that it will be insensitive on our part to promote our film at a time when the nation and the city is going through an emotional upheaval and unrest."

The pair sent out a prayer for peace, and apologized to those who would be inconvenienced, "We pray for peace and harmony and regret the inconvenience caused by our absence but we hope you will understand."

Check out the film's trailer below



