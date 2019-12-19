Musharraf high treason case: Detailed verdict to be released today

ISLAMABAD: A detailed verdict of the high treason case against ex-president Pervez Musharraf is set to be issued today at 12pm, the registrar of a special court formed to hear the case said Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the special court had sentenced Musharraf to death for imposing a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, adding that it had found him guilty of high treason according to Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

It was a majority verdict, with two of the three judges giving the decision against Musharraf. SHC's Justice Akbar had dissented from the verdict.

The verdict was received with "lot of pain and anguish" by Pakistan Army, according to the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, and the incumbent government, too, had expressed its reservations, saying the requirements for a fair trial under Article 10-A were not fulfilled in the case.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan had already made it clear that the government will not oppose an appeal against the special court’s verdict.