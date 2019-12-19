Camila Cabello apologizes over resurfaced racist and xenophobic posts

Singer and songwriter Camila Cabello recently became a target for netizens over past racist and xenophobic posts she indulged in. The star was forced to issue a public apology over the past posts which were dug out from her Tumblr.



Camila's apology was uploaded to her Twitter and Instagram account after the Tumblr quotes were brought to audience attention on the same social media platform. In the posts, the star can be seen using racially insensitive and derogatory language.

Her post stated, “I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.”

She also went onto explain how she apologized for her behavior in the past, and makes it a point to do the same once more.

She was quoted as saying, "I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do.”

The star assured fans over the fact the she has indeed changed and will never indulge in such atrocities ever again. “I’m 22 now, I’m an adult and I’ve grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before,”

“Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness.”

She also added, “The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware,” and now the star uses her voice for the good of all, using her platform “to speak out about injustice and inequality.”

Cabello concluded by saying, “I’ll continue doing that. I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”

Since the public incident, the Tumblr which reportedly belonged to Cabello was taken down.

