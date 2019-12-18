close
Wed Dec 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 18, 2019

TikTok star Hareem Shah harassed by mob of fans in Dubai

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 18, 2019

TikTok star Hareem Shah harassed by mob of fans in Dubai

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah got harassed by a mob of fans in Dubai during an event  reportedly. 

A video clip showcasing the unfortunate incident has emerged on Twitter, wherein Shah can be seen getting physically harassed by a large crowd.

“I was invited as a guest at the opening of Oasis Mall in Dubai. Hundreds of Pakistani men hurled abuses, pushed & some even kicked me. Is this how you treat your women??” the tweet said.

Hareem Shah is a widely-known social media sensation from Pakistan who enjoys massive popularity owing to the videos she makes on video platform TikTok.

Her videos go viral within just a few hours’ time sparking various controversies. 

She caught the public eye after one of her TikTok videos from inside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made headlines.

Latest News

More From Entertainment