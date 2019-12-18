TikTok star Hareem Shah harassed by mob of fans in Dubai

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah got harassed by a mob of fans in Dubai during an event reportedly.



A video clip showcasing the unfortunate incident has emerged on Twitter, wherein Shah can be seen getting physically harassed by a large crowd.

“I was invited as a guest at the opening of Oasis Mall in Dubai. Hundreds of Pakistani men hurled abuses, pushed & some even kicked me. Is this how you treat your women??” the tweet said.

Hareem Shah is a widely-known social media sensation from Pakistan who enjoys massive popularity owing to the videos she makes on video platform TikTok.

Her videos go viral within just a few hours’ time sparking various controversies.

She caught the public eye after one of her TikTok videos from inside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made headlines.