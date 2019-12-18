Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima dating rumours intensify as they reunite in Disneyland

Kourtney Kardashian has been fueling all kinds of hearsay suggesting that she is dating her ex flame Younes Bendjima again, after the two were spotted together enjoying a night of romance again.



On Tuesday, the on-and-off again couple stepped out for a loved-up date night and a fun trip to Disneyland California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California.

According to E! News sources, the two were escorted via a VIP tour guide and they later hopped on the Incredicoaster together.

However, a source close to the duo revealed that things are 'strictly platonic' between the two.

"They definitely flirt with each other and are always both giddy while around one another," the source said. "They are friendly and have fun when they are together and it's convenient." it added.

Earlier this month, the two were spotted out together at LIV nightclub in Miami Beach where Kourtney's sister Kendall Jenner was hanging out.