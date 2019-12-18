close
Wed Dec 18, 2019
Buffed up Kumail Nanjiani strikes again with new breathtaking picture

Kumail Nanjiani has literally taken the internet by storm after his physical transformation shocked his fans across the globe.

The Pakistani-American actor undertook a striking and inspiring fitness journey for his role in the Marvels’ Eternals wherein he features as Kingo.

The 41-year-old actor once again tugged at the hearts of his fans after his wife Emily V. Gordon shared another shirtless picture of him revealing that he is still the same gamer under all those muscles.

She shared the image on Instagram on Tuesday, wherein fans got treated to a drool-worthy snap of Kumail while he relaxed off at home.

The Silicon Valley star sat on the couch under a blanket, playing video games as their cat slept in his lap.

Emily wrote: “He’s super buff but he’s also still super this guy: a horrifically focused gamer and the best cat lap. And if you don’t know what I’m talking about, please go to the Instagram of @kumailn.”

She was referencing to the astounding images of Kumail that revealed his much-talked about transformation for the Eternals.

Sharing the images on Monday, Kumail wrote, “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked.”

He added, “I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before.”

View this post on Instagram

I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)

A post shared by @ kumailn on



