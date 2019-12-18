Jessica Biel flashes stunning wedding band: Is her marriage with Justin Timberlake back on track?

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are gradually moving towards redeeming their relationship after the latter got embroiled in an ugly cheating scandal with co-star Alisha Wainwright.



While recent developments on the scandal surfacing every now and then suggest that it was merely a miscalculation of judgment, it looks like Jessica and Justin are very much back on track.

Jessica was seen flashing her gorgeous wedding band as she stepped out for a casual outing in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The actress looked relaxed and refreshed with a huge smile on her face while showing her wedding ring to the world proudly.

She donned a classy gray trench coat and workout clothing while leaving left her office and heading to her car.

The Sinner star was covered up on the windy day with a slate gray plaid trench coat, which she wore over a plain white sweatshirt and dark purple leggings, as well as black and yellow sneakers.

Jessica appeared to have minimal makeup with her hair tied up in a bun.

Also on Tuesday, the 37-year-old actress's husband Justin Timberlake posted a loved-up comment on one of her Instagram posts.

The Rock Your Body singer posted two hearts and a love-struck emoji below her caption.





