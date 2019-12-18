Kim Kardashian spills the beans on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship status

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fans have been clinging on to every piece of information that suggests the former flames may be getting back together and now they may have some inside intel on what is really happening.

Speaking about their romance buzz was none other than the queen of the Kardashian clan herself, Kim Kardashian who was questioned about their relationship status during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her show.

However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made sure to not give too much away and remained discreet and cautious with her response on the two, making us scratch our heads in bewilderment on what really is brewing between the parents of uber famous toddler Stormi Webster.

“I honestly don’t know. But I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly,” said Kim upon being pressed by Ellen.

“The big ring…definitely they’re not engaged and I think she’s wearing it on a different finger. I do know that she… I think she bought that herself because she was showing us,” she said speaking about the ring that had recently grabbed headlines and sparked rumours of a probable engagement between the two.

“I don’t know the status if they’re together or not. I don’t think they are,” she added.

On the other hand, HollywoodLife too, solidified the claims of the two just being on cordial terms as a close source revealed to the publication: “Kylie and Travis are not fully back together but they’re working on their relationship and spending more time together as parents.”

“There’s no time table for the future at all, and their biggest focus is raising Stormi together, not [getting back together] as a couple,” the grapevine further spilled the beans.