Liam Hemsworth was ‘having fun’ with Maddison Brown but is 'serious' about Gabriella Brooks

Hollywood's leading star Liam Hemsworth after split with Miley Cyrus had been sparking rumours lately over his linkup with British star Maddison Brown and it now looks like someone else is also ready to join the love triangle.

The 29-year-old Killerman actor sparked romance rumours with another mystery woman, Australian model Gabriella Brooks after the two were spotted on an intimate dinner together and later introducing his parents Craig and Leonie to the new ladylove as well.

As The Hunger Games actor follows his ex-lover Miley Cyrus’s steps in his bustling and tumultuous romances, many fans were quick to question his status with British actor Maddison Brown who he was reportedly seeing after photos of the two cozying up to each other went rife all over the internet.

The concerns for all fans of the Dynasty starlet now have their answers as a source cited by Radar Online revealed that the Aussie hunk was not in search of anything serious but only wanted to have fun.



The source revealed that Liam is not "looking for anything, he was just having fun" with Maddison, but shares a “strong connection” with the 21-year-old model.

"Liam is very close with his family, so he wouldn’t introduce them to a girl unless it was serious," the grapevine said.