Justin Bibeir amazed by an Indian farmer

MUMBAI: An Indian farmer has become an internet sensation for re-enacting Justin Bieber’s Baby has gone. He also treats people with a dance.

The farmer, who cannot speak English well, starts doing his little song and dance to English numbers.



The video wen viral on social media , which features a Karnataka farmer singing Justin Bieber's 2009 chartbuster Baby.

The farmer was busy in working on a field with his spade as he was interrupted by a man, who recorded him in the video. The farmer left netizens in awe as he requests to sing Baby in his ultimate style.

he internet, at times, can prove to be an interesting space as we struck gold with a particular video today that will make you smile for sure.

