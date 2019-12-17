Charlize Theron discusses the night her mother killed her dad

Charlize Theron recently discussed the night her mother killed her father in order to protect her in 1992.

According to the actress, her mother Gerda Maritz killed her husband Charles Theron in order to protect herself and her then-15-year-old daughter.



"My father was a very sick man," she said in an interview with NPR. "My father was an alcoholic all my life. I only knew him one way, and that was as an alcoholic."

Explaining further, the actor said her father was a "pretty hopeless" one that she and her mother were "just kind of stuck in."

"The day-to-day unpredictability of living with an addict is the thing that you sit with and have kind of embedded in your body for the rest of your life, more than just this one event of what happened one night," she said. "I think our family was an incredibly unhealthy one. And all of it, I think, scarred us in a way."

Although Theron said she "of course" wishes that "what happened that night would have never happened," she also added that "it's unfortunately what happens when you don't get to the root of these issues."