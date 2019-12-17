Nida Dar named in ICC's T20I team of the year

Pakistan women's cricket team all-rounder Nida Dar was on Tuesday named by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in its T20I team of the year 2019.

The announcement was made by the ICC, which also confirmed Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry as the winner of the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award, colloquially known as the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year title. She was also named the ICC Women's ODI Player of the Year.

Nida is the only Pakistani player to be inducted in either ODI or T20I teams named by the ICC for the year 2019.

She played nine T20Is and scored 272 runs at an average of 34.00 and claimed eight wickets at an average of 29.12 in the outgoing calendar year.

Surprisingly, captain Bismah Maroof, who scored 433 T20I runs at an average of 48.11 in 2019 was not picked in the team of the year.

Nida, delighted with the accolade, said: “It’s always good for a player to get recognition like this. I hope that this achievement also motivates other players to do well.

“I also want to thank my teammates, coaches, captains and PCB for supporting me throughout my career,” she added in a statement released by the PCB.