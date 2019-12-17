close
Tue Dec 17, 2019
December 17, 2019

Is Maddona dating 25-year-old Ahlamalik Williams?

Tue, Dec 17, 2019

Videos and pictures circulating on social media have fueled speculations that  Maddona is dating backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams.

The 25-year old man was recently spotted with the singer, his hands around her waist, on her hotel balcony in Miami over weekend.

Some media reports claimed that the pair were also seen cuddling.


William, who is accompanying  Maddona,61, during  Madame X Tour,  has repeatedly appeared in her Instagram posts.

In one of her Insta videos, they were  seen  boarding a helicopter after a tour rehearsal.


Madonna's "Madame X" had struck gold on the Billboard 200 chart, landing the icon her ninth number one album atop the list earlier this year.

The singer's  North American leg of Tour conclude  next week before heading to Europe .


