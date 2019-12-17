Gigi, Bella Hadid react to father Mohamed Hadid’s bankruptcy filing

Gigi and Bella Hadid are hardly away from the spotlight but their father Mohamed Hadid too, had been all over the news after he recently filed for bankruptcy.

His uber famous and widely-recognized daughters have now reportedly reacted to the news of his business and the bankruptcy claims rife all around, sparked by his Beverly Hills neighbours after he was ordered to raze his $100 million Bel Air mega-mansion.

As per a report by Us Weekly, citing a source, Bella and Gigi had been under a lot of pressure owing to the situation their father had landed in but after the dispute got settled, they were quite reassured.

“[They] know that the filing caused a lot of stress but are happy it’s settled,” the grapevine revealed.

On the other hand, Daily Mail reports that Hadid from his mega-mansion has taken a few steps down to a $4.5 million residence with four-bedrooms.



The property tycoon may have refuted claims of him facing a financial crisis, but he is still embroiled in a number of legal battles over his Bel Air mega-mansion which was termed ‘dangerous’ owing to its colossal size.