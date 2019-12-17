Kareena Kapoor on Akshay Kumar: 'Whatever he touches turns to gold'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar have been a hot on-screen pairing, loved by the audience. The duo has always sung praises of each other no matter where they go.

Kareena recently revealed that Akshay Kumar was the first person she told about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan. She was quoted as saying, "He was the first one to find out I was in love with Saif and didn’t even tell his wife. When Twinkle found out, she called him and blasted him."



During an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Kareena compared Akshay Kumar to one of the oldest and well respected minds of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. Kareena went on to compare the two due to the similarities in their careers, and because of the fact that both are considered bona fide superstars of B-Town.

Kareena Kapoor was quoted as saying, "He’s going through one of the best phases, professionally. I compare him to Mr Amitabh Bachchan, a bona fide superstar. Whatever he touches, turns to gold.”

She stated that she has known the actor ever since she was nine years' old. Their 30-year relationship has taught the star a large amount. Even Kareena's mom gets excited when she finds out the beloved duo are sharing screen space.

She stated, “I have known him since I was nine, it’s a 30-year relationship no Whenever his film releases my mother rushes to the theater. Akshay’s a Virgo like me—all heart."

The pair is currently busy in promotions for their upcoming film, Good Newwz.

Check out the trailer below!



