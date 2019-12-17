close
Mon Dec 16, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 17, 2019

Taylor Swift's birthday cake a surprise for fans: Here's why

 LOS ANGELES: Taylor Swift has left fans in awe as the singer shared an image of her "hyper-realistic" cat cake to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The versatile American singer-writer was delighted with an amazing birthday cake featuring images resembling to her three cats — Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin —while on stage performing at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

The cat faces, in the beautifully designated cake, were surrounded with edible flowers and featured and glittery letters reading the message "Happy Birthday Taylor".

Swift took to Instagram to post the  photo of cake that brought a massive  hilarious comments from fans.

Fur real guys this was my cake

The 30-year-old acclaimed artist  would  be seen performing  at this year’s Glastonbury lineup as it marks its 50th anniversary.


