Taylor Swift's birthday cake a surprise for fans: Here's why

LOS ANGELES: Taylor Swift has left fans in awe as the singer shared an image of her "hyper-realistic" cat cake to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The versatile American singer-writer was delighted with an amazing birthday cake featuring images resembling to her three cats — Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin —while on stage performing at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

The cat faces, in the beautifully designated cake, were surrounded with edible flowers and featured and glittery letters reading the message "Happy Birthday Taylor".



Swift took to Instagram to post the photo of cake that brought a massive hilarious comments from fans.

The 30-year-old acclaimed artist would be seen performing at this year’s Glastonbury lineup as it marks its 50th anniversary.





