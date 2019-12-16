Taylor Swift joins the Glastonbury lineup for its 50th anniversary

American pop sensation Taylor Swift after a bumpy start is soaring high in her career this year and after the recent success at American Music Awards, the singer is ready to take on the Glastonbury Festival in 2020.

The 30-year-old Lover hit maker announced her on her official Twitter that she will be part of this year’s Glastonbury lineup as it marks its 50th anniversary.

She will be making her debut on Sunday in June for the golden jubilee of the event and will be headlining the Pyramid Stage.

The singer was over the moon as she tweeted a photo of herself with the poster of the festival, along with the caption: “I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there!”

Founder of the festival Michael Eavis also expressed his delight at the highly sought-after singer headlining the event: “I'm so pleased to announce Taylor Swift will be headlining the Sunday at Glastonbury 2020. She's one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We're so delighted.”

Taylor will be joined by former Beatles member Paul McCartney and Motown star Diana Ross who will be taking on the ‘legends slot’ on Sunday.