Mon Dec 16, 2019
Web Desk
December 16, 2019

Kumail Nanjiani's body transformation for Marvel film will leave you in awe

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 16, 2019

Hollywood actor Kumail Nanjiani on Monday left his fans awestruck has he shared his shirtless pictures on Instagram.

The Pakistani-American actor  revealed his  perfectly  toned body and wrote a caption detailing fitness transformation.

"I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are," he said  in the opening paragraph.

The actor then wrote the famous  lines of Heath Ledger's Joker  from Dark Knight  , "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain".

The actor said  he  decided to transform how he looked after he found that he was going to feature in Marvel Studio's upcoming movie "Eternals.

"I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before," he said.

"I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. 

The comedian expressed gratitude all the people who helped him  transform his body. 

