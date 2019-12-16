'Jumanji: The Next Level' downs 'Frozen II' to top box office

LOS ANGELES: Sony´s latest "Jumanji: The Next Level" sent down "Frozen II" at the North American box office this weekend, making an estimated $60.1 million in its debut.



The sequel of the Sony's adventure - starring Jack Black, Dwayne ("The Rock") Johnson and Kevin Hart, has received massive response from fans in the opening week.

Disney´s "Frozen II" came down to second spot, taking an estimated $19.2 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period.

Lionsgate´s droll murder mystery "Knives Out," stood at third place with an estimated $9.3 million.

Fourth spot went to "Richard Jewell," a revisiting of the real-life tale of an Atlanta security guard falsely accused of playing a part in the 1996 Olympics bombing.

Fifth place was taken by Universal´s new slasher film "Black Christmas" as it took $4.4 million.



Other films ranked in top 10:

In sixth place, "Ford v. Ferrari" ($4.1 million)

In seventh place, "Queen & Slim" ($3.6 million)

In eighth place, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" ($3.4 million)

In ninth place, "Dark Waters" ($2 million)

In tenth place, "21 Bridges" ($1.2 million)