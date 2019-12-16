'Jumanji: The Next Level' downs 'Frozen II' to top box office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Sony´s latest "Jumanji: The Next Level" sent down "Frozen II" at the North American box office this weekend, making an estimated $60.1 million in its debut.
The sequel of the Sony's adventure - starring Jack Black, Dwayne ("The Rock") Johnson and Kevin Hart, has received massive response from fans in the opening week.
Disney´s "Frozen II" came down to second spot, taking an estimated $19.2 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period.
Lionsgate´s droll murder mystery "Knives Out," stood at third place with an estimated $9.3 million.
Fourth spot went to "Richard Jewell," a revisiting of the real-life tale of an Atlanta security guard falsely accused of playing a part in the 1996 Olympics bombing.
Fifth place was taken by Universal´s new slasher film "Black Christmas" as it took $4.4 million.
Other films ranked in top 10:
In sixth place, "Ford v. Ferrari" ($4.1 million)
In seventh place, "Queen & Slim" ($3.6 million)
In eighth place, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" ($3.4 million)
In ninth place, "Dark Waters" ($2 million)
In tenth place, "21 Bridges" ($1.2 million)
