Sun Dec 15, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 16, 2019

'Jumanji: The Next Level' downs 'Frozen II' to top box office

Mon, Dec 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Sony´s latest "Jumanji: The Next Level" sent  down  "Frozen II" at the North American box office this weekend, making  an estimated $60.1 million in its debut.

The  sequel of the Sony's adventure - starring Jack Black, Dwayne ("The Rock") Johnson and Kevin Hart, has received massive response from fans  in the  opening week.

Disney´s "Frozen II" came down to second spot,  taking  an estimated $19.2 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period.

Lionsgate´s droll murder mystery "Knives Out," stood at third place  with an estimated  $9.3 million.

Fourth spot went to "Richard Jewell," a revisiting of the real-life tale of an Atlanta security guard falsely accused of playing a part in the 1996 Olympics bombing.

Fifth place was taken by Universal´s new slasher film "Black Christmas" as it took  $4.4 million.

Other  films  ranked in  top 10:

In sixth place, "Ford v. Ferrari" ($4.1 million)

In seventh place, "Queen & Slim" ($3.6 million)

In eighth place, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" ($3.4 million)

In ninth place, "Dark Waters" ($2 million)

In tenth place, "21 Bridges" ($1.2 million)

