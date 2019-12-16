Mehwish Hayat: Judge people on talent not physical attributes

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has spoken out against 'Sexiest Women List', released by UK based Eastern Eye Magazine last week, saying talent should be only criterion to judge people.

Denouncing the idea of comparing women on physical attributes, acclaimed actress said: "Judge people on talent, on merit, on intellect, on wit.. but not on physical attributes."

Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan were ranked in the top ten "Sexiest Asian Women. However, for Hayat, this is not an achievement or something she wants to celebrate.

To flay the idea of ranking women on physical attributes, the Punjab Nahi Jaoungi actress penned an inspiring note on social media, saying: I’ve been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages via texts & social media. I should be flattered to be on the list of sexiest Asians & to be honest ten years ago when I was the 1st Pakistani to make it onto the list I was. "Sexy” is defined as “sexually attractive or alluring."

She continued: "How can potential "shagability" - and that is what it is- be a criteria for comparison?! Judge people on talent, on merit, on intellect, on wit.. but not on physical attributes . Times have changed and these sort of lists should now be confined to history!











