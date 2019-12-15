close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
December 15, 2019

Shoaib Akhtar in awe of Abid Ali's record-breaking ton

Sports

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 15, 2019
Akhtar was all praises for batter Abid Ali who became the first male cricketer to score centuries in both Test and one-day matches. Photo: File  

Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was all praises for batsman Abid Ali, who achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first male cricketer to score centuries in both Test and ODI debuts.

The opening batsman was unbeaten on 109 as Pakistan ended on 252-2 in reply to Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 308-6.

Akhtar took to social media and posted a special video message for Abid.

“This is what's called arriving with a bang. Well done Abid Ali," said Akhtar. "That was very enjoyable."

"Your weight, your view, and your determination came in handy today. Keep going!"

The Rawalpindi express compared Abid's achievement to Neil Armstrong — the first man to step foot on the moon.

"You have become the Neil Armstrong in the cricket world, who scored a century in their first match, in both ODI and Test.

"Bohat aala! Zabardast! [Well done! Awesome!].

"This is a proud moment for both you and your family," added the Rawalpindi Express. 

Latest News

More From Sports