Shoaib Akhtar in awe of Abid Ali's record-breaking ton

Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was all praises for batsman Abid Ali, who achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first male cricketer to score centuries in both Test and ODI debuts.

The opening batsman was unbeaten on 109 as Pakistan ended on 252-2 in reply to Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 308-6.

Akhtar took to social media and posted a special video message for Abid.

“This is what's called arriving with a bang. Well done Abid Ali," said Akhtar. "That was very enjoyable."

"Your weight, your view, and your determination came in handy today. Keep going!"

The Rawalpindi express compared Abid's achievement to Neil Armstrong — the first man to step foot on the moon.

"You have become the Neil Armstrong in the cricket world, who scored a century in their first match, in both ODI and Test.

"Bohat aala! Zabardast! [Well done! Awesome!].

"This is a proud moment for both you and your family," added the Rawalpindi Express.