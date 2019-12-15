Zara Larsson gears up for birthday celebrations: Here's how old she is

Swedish singer and songwriter Zara Larsson is gearing up for birthday celebrations as she turns 22 on Monday.

The "Lush Life" singer took to Instagram to let her fans know about her big day, without unveiling her plans.

She held a mobile phone to take mirror selfies in which she can be seen sporting a stylish black outfit.

"It is my ... birthday tomorrow," Larsson wrote in the caption.







Born in Sweden , she achieved national fame for winning the 2008 season of the talent show Talang at the age of 10.

Four years later, Larsson signed with a record label and released her debut compilation recording.

Her single "Uncover" became instant hit topping the music charts in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.