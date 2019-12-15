close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
December 15, 2019

Zara Larsson gears up for birthday celebrations: Here's how old she is

Sun, Dec 15, 2019
 

Swedish singer and songwriter Zara Larsson is gearing up for  birthday celebrations as  she turns 22 on Monday.

The "Lush Life" singer took to Instagram to let  her fans know about her big day, without unveiling her plans. 

 She held a mobile phone to take mirror selfies in which she can be seen sporting a stylish black outfit.

"It is my ... birthday tomorrow," Larsson wrote in the caption.

It’s my mf birthday tomorrow

Born in Sweden , she achieved national fame  for winning the 2008 season of the talent show Talang at the age of 10.

Four years later,  Larsson signed with a record label and released her debut compilation recording. 

Her single "Uncover" became instant hit topping the music charts in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.

