Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez to tie the knot early next year?

Leading Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez are set to tie the knot early next year, according to media reports.



According to Pinkvilla, although Jennifer and Alex are yet to announce their wedding date, it is being reported that the lovebirds will marry early next year.

Earlier, there rumours were abuzz the couple will walk down the aisle in December 2019.

The Hustlers actor, who is already mother to twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, was engaged to Rodriguez in March this year after two years of dating. The former baseball star also has two daughters and the singer seems to be close to them.

Both Lopez and Rodriquez shared the same photo of the diamond engagement ring on Lopez's hand on Instagram.

The couple had a date night on Friday night at at the Lakers and Miami Heat game in Miami. The two were a sight to behold as they saat t the courtside for the basketball game.

Later, Alex took to Instagram to share fun video of Jennifer with caption, "Fly girl #datenight"





Commenting over it, Jennifer says, " Lol... forever and always."