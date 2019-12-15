Kylie Jenner performs 'Rise and Shine' at Justin Bieber's charity event

US reality TV star and singer Kylie Jenner treated the guests at a charity event, hosted by Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber, with her greatest hit Rise and Shine.



The pop singer Kylie attended the charity event along with her mother Kris Jenner, Jaden Smith and others.

Not only the guests, but Bieber and Jaden could not hold back their excitement as soon as Kylie sang the words.

The event was hosted in Los Angeles to raise money for the children who do not have access to art education and to promote art education in poor communities.

The Sorry singer and Jenner have been friends for years.

Kylie, during an interview in 2015, had said that she was very close to Justin Bieber. He is an amazing person and helps her a lot.

The fans mostly seemed interested in the performance of Kylie.