Liam Hemsworth surprises his super fan on her wedding day

Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth surprised his fan on her wedding day after the newlywed couple spotted the actor outside a bar in Australia.



According to reports, the couple who came to Australia from Britain to get married at Gold Coast was celebrating their wedding with family and friend at a bar when they met Liam.

The bride, who is said to be super fan of Liam Hemsworth, was very excited and over the moon when the couple met the star.

Liam was also happy and congratulated them for their wedding. He also posed for photos with the bride and groom.

The report further says that Liam was sitting outside the bar with his friend when the couple noticed him. He was enjoying a relaxing evening as the star was in process of finalizing his ongoing divorce with Miley Cyrus after just eight months of their marriage.

Hemsworth and US singer tied the knot in December 2018.