Miley Cyrus looks her glam best for dinner with Cody Simpson’s mother

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson despite the talk against their love are still going stronger than ever and their latest outing is proof of just that.

While the 22-year-old Aussie hunk had been quite close to his ladylove's family and had even spent Thanksgiving this year with the Cyrus clan, it looks like the Wrecking Ball hit maker too is now taking the next step and getting to know Cody's mother.

The two were spotted looking sharp as they stepped out with Cody's mother Angie Simpson to eat out at Japanese restaurant, Nobu in Malibu.

The 27-year-old former Disney actor was dressed in her best, donning an elegant black Vintage Vivienne Westwood blouse. The top was paired with straight trousers and boots while the look was completed with a designer bag and some bling around her neck and hands.



On the other hand, the singer kept her tresses lose with a fringe cut.