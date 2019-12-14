Brad Pitt has special plan to celebrate his birthday, Christmas this year

LOS ANGELES: Brad Pitt has reportedly planed to spend his birthday and the holidays with his loved ones Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The kids live with actor's ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

It is has been reported that American actor and film producer Pitt, who turns 56 on December 18, is set to spend his birthday and the holidays with his children he shares with Jolie.

It is not confirmed yet that other kids Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 14, will also be the part of Pitt’s celebration — but noted that the children are always welcome at his home.

It is learnt that Brad Pitt will spend part of the holidays with the kids in L.A. He will see them for his birthday and for Christmas Eve. It's the same arrangement they have had recently.

The kids will spend the day with the actor. They have some traditions where they eat and exchange gifts. They play music and just hang out.

Brad loves them the most and always wants to make it special for his children and wishes to see the excitement in their eyes. He tries to get them thoughtful gifts and something for them to experience.

It is revealed that he's excited to see them and have them be with him at home. For him the s most important thing is just being together and being a family.

Pitt has recently been subject to rumors of dating new women, which he quickly denied. Since Pitt’s ex-wife, Jolie, filed for divorce in September 2016, the public has seen many female companions eith the actor.

