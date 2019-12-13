Mehwish Hayat shares powerful quote about love and beauty

Mehwish Hayat has ranked 9th on this year's Sexist Asian Woman list released by Eastern Eye.

She might have beaten many beautiful women to grab the ninth position with her stunning looks, but the Pakistani diva doesn't appear to agree that looks are all that matter.

Hours before the list of Sexist Asian Women was published, the "Punjab Nahi Jaon Ge" actress took to her Instagram stories to share a powerful quote about love .

"Fall in Love with souls, not faces," Mehwish Hayat wrote in her Instagram stories.



Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan were named among top 10 sexiest Asian women of 2019 by a UK-based weekly Eastern Eye.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has won the title from 2018 winner Deepika Padukone.

Other stars added to the list are: Hina Khan (3), Surbhi Chandna (5), Katrina Kaif (6), Shivangi Joshi (7), Nia Sharma (8) and Priyanka Chopra (10).

Bajirao Mastani's actress, who's playing as an acid attack survivor in her upcoming film Chhapaak, has been voted as the Sexiest Asian Woman of the Decade, above Bollywood mainstay Priyanka Chopra.

The Sexiest Asian Women list is based on online votes, media coverage, impact and heat generated across various social media platforms.