In a first, IHC gets a female judge

The Islamabad High Court got its first female judge on Friday after being sworn in along with two other judges at a ceremony in the capital, Radio Pakistan reported.



Chief Justice Athar Minallah administered the oath to them.



Justice Fiaz Anjum Jadran, Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz have been appointed in the high court for one year as additional judges.



According to the notification issued by Ministry of Law and Justice on December 12, the president appointed the judges in exercise of the powers conferred to him under Article 197 of the constitution.



The judicial appointments were made after the approval by the parliamentary committee which gave go ahead after interviewing the candidates.

The MPs panel had earlier decided to interview the judges before recommending their names for the vacant posts in the higher judiciary.