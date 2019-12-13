Justin Bieber's 2020 music album will focus on wife Hailey Baldwin: report

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has hinted that he was unveiling his new album next year, after four years of break.



The Sorry singer took to Twitter late on Thursday to tease something big is coming in 2020. From the teaser video shared by him, fans speculate that Justin Bieber is all set to start new year with a new album.

A source privy to the development disclosed that Justin Bieber will release a new album in 2020. The singer has been working for it.

The source further informed E!News that his new album will include songs that focus on his mental health struggles besides his ups and downs.

The 2020 musical collection will also include a love song for his wife Hailey Bieber.

The source further revealed the new album will be released by Justin Bieber early in 2020.

The singer remained tight-lipped about the new collection's release date.