Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas finds her ambitions attractive

Priyanka Chopra is no longer a Bollywood celebrity only but has become a global icon. In her recent interview, talking about her ambition and husband, Nick Jonas, the desi girl has revealed that ‘the two of them celebrate each other’s wins’.

The Quantico actor and Nick have been setting up major relationship goals being inseparable soon after their grand destination wedding last year. The lovebirds always support each other’s professions.

Priyanka recently opened up about their equation understanding each other’s work. She said that they both love to celebrate each other's wins. The Sky is Pink star also shared that the Sucker hit maker finds her ambitions attractive and she never apologizes for it which Nick also supports, reported Pinkvilla.

Talking about being a worldwide famed celebrity, she expressed that she wants to help the immigrant girls who have the dream of stepping into the world of entertainment.

The 37-year-old was recently appreciated by UNICEF for her humanitarian work and had the opportunity to be honored at the Marrakech International Film Festival.