Fri Dec 13, 2019
December 13, 2019

Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan ranked among 'Asia's Sexiest Women of 2019'

Fri, Dec 13, 2019

KARACHI:  Pakistan's dashing  actors Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan  have been named among top 10 sexiest Asian women of 2019 by a UK-based weekly Eastern Eye.

Hayat and Khan have been awarded 5th and 9th rank respectively in the list of sexiest Asian Women of 2019 released  by  the magazine. Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has won the title from 2018 winner Deepika Padukone.

Other stars added to the list are: Hina Khan (3), Surbhi Chandna (5), Katrina Kaif (6), Shivangi Joshi (7), Nia Sharma (8) and Priyanka Chopra (10).

Bajirao Mastani's actress, who's playing as an acid attack survivor in her upcoming film Chhapaak, has been voted as the Sexiest Asian Woman of the Decade, above Bollywood mainstay Priyanka Chopra.

The Sexiest Asian Women list is based on online votes, media coverage, impact and heat generated across various social media platforms.

