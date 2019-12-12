close
Thu Dec 12, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 12, 2019

Jennifer Aniston shares throwback picture from her childhood

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 12, 2019

Jennifer Aniston  on Thursday shared a  throwback picture from her childhood on Instagram .

Sporting a beanie and looking out of  the window , the Hollywood queen looks cute in the  black and white   picture taken in California.

The actress, who has   over 21 million fans on the photo and video sharing app, called herself a California beanie in the caption.

"I am sure I was wishing for snow," she captioned the photo. The picture garnered huge response from fans as it received over 400,000 likes within 25 minutes after being shared on Instagram.

Bollywood actor Anuskha Sharma and  some Hollywood actors were  jsut some of the ones who pressed the "like" button. 




Latest News

