Jennifer Aniston shares throwback picture from her childhood

Jennifer Aniston on Thursday shared a throwback picture from her childhood on Instagram .

Sporting a beanie and looking out of the window , the Hollywood queen looks cute in the black and white picture taken in California.

The actress, who has over 21 million fans on the photo and video sharing app, called herself a California beanie in the caption.

"I am sure I was wishing for snow," she captioned the photo. The picture garnered huge response from fans as it received over 400,000 likes within 25 minutes after being shared on Instagram.

Bollywood actor Anuskha Sharma and some Hollywood actors were jsut some of the ones who pressed the "like" button.











