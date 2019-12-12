close
Thu Dec 12, 2019
Taylor Swift’s breathtaking photos from the ‘Woman of the Decade’ cover shoot

Taylor Swift’s breathtaking photos from the ‘Woman of the Decade’ cover shoot

Taylor Swift just got featured as the Billboard’s ‘Woman of the Decade’ and we just cannot take our eyes off her breathtaking photos from the stunning cover shoot.

The Lover songstress got photographed for the magazine’s music issue in Los Angeles, where she was seen rocking a fuchsia Carolina Herrera dress, accessorizing it with an Alexander McQueen belt and a Gucci blazer on top.

Swift completed off her look by donning shoes from Chloe Gosselin shoes and jewellery by Sutra Jewels.

Take a look at her gorgeous Billboard ‘Woman of the Decade’ cover shoot below


