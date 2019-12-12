PCB hires legspin great Mushtaq Ahmed as bowling consultant for NCA

Spin great Mushtaq Ahmed has been appointed a spin bowling consultant at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Mushtaq, one of the finest leg spinners produced by Pakistan, was appointed last week, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board. He will be available at the NCA for 120 days.

He will work with under-16, under-19 and other NCA programmes at the academy, sources added. The former spinner could also be asked to work with the national team, if need be.

His first assignment will be to work with Yasir Shah, who has lost his mojo this year and was not picked for the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Yasir has been given a release from the national squad until December 16, when the second Test will commence on 19 December in Karachi.

Mushtaq has held various bowling positions with multiple national teams during his post-playing career. He counts England, West Indies as well as Pakistan among his former employers.

Furthermore, he had also been appointed the head coach at the NCA in 2016.