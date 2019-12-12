Janhvi Kapoor criticized for copying designer's outfit for 'Power List 2019'

Janhvi Kapoor is a star made for the lime light and always ends up in the headlines. However, it seems this time around her appearance is less than positive.

The star was criticized and called out for allegedly copying a designer's dress without permission for The Power List of 2019.



There are a number of ethical watchdogs hiding within the swarming crowds of fans. Some keenly on the lookout for a single mistake.

The star and her stylist under fire for copying designer a feathered white dress which was very similar to Mihano Momosa's outfit.

Netizens became furious over the blatant copy and said, "Why do Bollywood Celebs wear second-hand clothes... even after spending so much..."

Another user went onto say."Oh so that's why the copied dress looked bad... Coz it's a copy! The idea comes through only in the original. The copy is making her look like a hen."

