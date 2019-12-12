Ryan Reynolds calls Hugh Jackman a 'fraud' as their funny feud goes on

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's 'feud' continues after the Deadpool star called Hugh as 'fraud'.

The pair have been going back and fro with their adorable antics for as long as fans can remember and there is no chance of it fizzling out, much to audience excitement.



Reynolds during an appearance on the Today show called his buddy a fraud because even though he was born in Sydney, he is actually a fellow Canadian.

The star teased fans by saying, "He's just an evil person. You guys have all been duped..."

"You think he is this benevolent ambassador from your country, people don't realize he is from Winnipeg, Canada... The truth makes your eyes water. Hugh Jackman is a fraud," he added.

The pair have been known to take playful digs at each other at random intervals for quite some time now. Whether it is during interviews or through social media posts.

Ryan's latest comment was in response to Hugh's mocking of him. Huge congratulated John Legend on being the Sexist Man Alive while simultaneously taking a dig at his friend.