Cardi B makes a fashion gala entrance at court for her beatdown case

American rapper Cardi B made a fashion gala entrance at Queens criminal court for the hearing of her strip club beatdown case on Tuesday.

Whether it is her walk down at the red carpet or a fashion runway, Cardi never misses to turn the heads around.

The songstress made it clear that the stairs to the court are not an exception when she arrived dressed up in black and white pantsuit and a furry coat made up with thousands of black feathers.

The 27-year-old was donning a smile for her fans waiting outside the court while the long train of feathers dragging behind her.

The Grammy-winner rapper is being charged for her alleged involvement in strip club beatdown case when two bartenders accused her for assault. With the prosecutors and defence discussing the social media evidence, the court has called the next hearing in January.