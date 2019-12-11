Jennifer Lopez stuns fans with no-makeup selfie to celebrate Golden Globe nomination

Hollywood stars, musicians and other artists are reacting to their nominations at the Golden Globe 2020.



The unveiling of Golden Globes nominees began on Monday in a ceremony marking the start of Hollywood's annual awards season that culminates with the Oscars.



Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift and many other celebrities used their social media accounts to express their feelings.



While most of the nominees shared throwback pictures of themselves , Jennifer Lopez chose to post a makeup-free selfie to celebrate her Golden Globe nomination for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture".





"Home sweet home. Sitting here with my coconuts and feeling so grateful and feeling so grateful. THANK YOU to the @lafilmcritics Association! I am humbled and honored. #Ramona #hustlersmovie #LAFCA," she captioned her Instagram post.

Later, she also posted a no-makeup video to share her feelings.







The Globes are seen as a key bellwether for February's Academy Awards.



The 77th Golden Globes, which also honor television, will take place in Beverly Hills on January 5, two days before voting for Oscars nominees ends.

