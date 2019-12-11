close
Tue Dec 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 11, 2019

Jennifer Lopez stuns fans with no-makeup selfie to celebrate Golden Globe nomination

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 11, 2019

Hollywood stars, musicians and other artists are reacting to their nominations at  the Golden Globe  2020. 

The unveiling of Golden Globes nominees began on Monday in a ceremony marking the start of Hollywood's annual awards season that culminates with the Oscars.

Jennifer Aniston,  Taylor Swift and  many other celebrities  used their social media accounts to express their feelings.

While most of the nominees shared  throwback pictures of themselves , Jennifer Lopez chose to post a makeup-free  selfie to  celebrate  her  Golden Globe nomination for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture".


"Home sweet home. Sitting here with my coconuts and feeling so grateful and feeling so grateful. THANK YOU to the @lafilmcritics Association! I am humbled and honored. #Ramona #hustlersmovie #LAFCA," she captioned her Instagram post.

Later, she also posted a no-makeup video   to share her feelings.


The Globes are seen as a key bellwether for February's Academy Awards.

The 77th Golden Globes, which also honor television, will take place in Beverly Hills on January 5, two days before voting for Oscars nominees ends.

Latest News

More From Entertainment