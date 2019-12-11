Blindfolded and kidnapped: Dua Mangi gives her statement to police

KARACHI: Dua Mangi on Tuesday gave her statement to the police, a couple of weeks after she was kidnapped by unidentified men from Bukhari Commercial area.



Dua, who had been kidnapped from Karachi's Bukhari Commercial area a couple of weeks ago, said that she was walking with her friend Haris outside a tea hotel when two people grabbed her and put her in a car.

Dua said that she heard loud noises all at once and then heard shots getting fired. Dua said that her kidnappers blindfolded her due to which she was unable to see them during the entire time that she was held captive.

Dua disclosed that her kidnappers changed cars three times and she couldn't tell how much time had passed. In her statement to the police, Dua said that she wasn't able to recognise her kidnappers' voices as every time one of them brought her food, it was a different voice she heard.

The investigation team said that Dua's statement did not bring to light any new information. The inquiry team was composed of officers from other agencies other than police as well.

At the time of her kidnapping, Mangi had been walking home with her friend, Soomro, who was shot by the abductors and reportedly sustained a gunshot wound in his neck. He was subsequently taken to a private hospital for treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

Police had lodged a first information report (FIR) over the incident, naming at least four unidentified persons.

Her family spoke to media on Friday and revealed that Dua had returned home unharmed. They said that she was unharmed but was traumatised by the kidnapping.