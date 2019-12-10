Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend, accuses Patriots' fans of harassing her

Brittany Matthews, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes, has accused fans of harassing her at the Gillette Stadium.

After attending the game, which Kansas City won against New England Patriots, Matthews took to Twitter to explain what she had Mahomes' brother Jackson had faced as they cheered on their favorite team.

She said harrassment began as soon as the fans recognized them.

In a Tweet, Patrick's girlfriend noted that the night began with Patriot fans saying, "Hey everyone, this is Patrick Mahomes girl and brother, let's give them s---".

"This should be fun," she added with an eye roll emoji.

Matthews said people also took issue with her standing up during the football game.

While conceding that it is not acceptable to stand up during the game, she said "it is to be expected".



Calling the place "horrible", she said she alerted security to the matter.

After recognizing the problem, officials moved her and some other people accompanying her to a safer spot in the stadium.



Matthews also shared a picture on Instagram which showed she was in a suite by the end of the game.



Despite whatever happened, she said she is determined not to stay away from the game.







