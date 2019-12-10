close
Tue Dec 10, 2019
Sports

REUTERS
December 10, 2019

ICC chairman Manohar not interested in seeking third term

Sports

REUTERS
Tue, Dec 10, 2019
Photo: Reuters 

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar will be stepping down when his current term ends in May next year, Indian newspaper The Hindu reported.

Manohar, who was elected unopposed on a two-year term as the global governing body’s first independent chairman in May 2016, resigned for personal reasons in March the following year only to defer his resignation a week later.

He was re-elected unopposed for a second two-year term last year.

"I am not interested in continuing for another two-year term," The Hindu quoted him as saying here "Majority of directors have requested me to continue but I have told them that I do not wish to do so.

“I have been the chairman for nearly five years. I am very clear, I do not want to continue from June 2020. My successor will be known next May.”

